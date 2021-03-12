NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Surges On Obesity Drug Licensing Pact With Novartis Pharma

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) stock has more than doubled in reaction to a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.

Sandoz developed Sanorex as an immediate-release obesity drug designed to shed pounds fast.

The agreement encompasses all preclinical and clinical studies, data used for manufacturing, formulation data, and know-how for all products containing mazindol as an active substance, post-marketing clinical studies, and periodic safety reports.

Under the agreement, NLS has obtained the same rights on a non-exclusive basis outside the U.S., except for Japan.

The agreement includes the right to sublicense or assign the license to third parties.

NLS went public in January this year and priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.

Price Action: NLSP shares have surged 123.4% at $6.29 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.