 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Surges On Obesity Drug Licensing Pact With Novartis Pharma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) stock has more than doubled in reaction to a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.

  • Sandoz developed Sanorex as an immediate-release obesity drug designed to shed pounds fast.
  • The agreement encompasses all preclinical and clinical studies, data used for manufacturing, formulation data, and know-how for all products containing mazindol as an active substance, post-marketing clinical studies, and periodic safety reports.
  • Under the agreement, NLS has obtained the same rights on a non-exclusive basis outside the U.S., except for Japan.
  • The agreement includes the right to sublicense or assign the license to third parties.
  • NLS went public in January this year and priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.
  • Price Action: NLSP shares have surged 123.4% at $6.29 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS + NLSP)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2021
Novartis' Canakinumab Fails To Improve Survival In Late-Stage Lung Cancer Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Setback For Acadia, Lilly Forges Diabetes Antibody Treatment Collaboration, Aytu's Positive COVID-19 Data
FDA Ok's Roche's Companion Diagnostic For Pfizer's Lorbrena In Lung Cancer
Molecular Partners/Novartis's COVID-19 Antiviral Therapy Shows Encouraging Action Early-Stage Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: obesityBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com