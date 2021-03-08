 Skip to main content

Why Are Jaguar Health Shares Surging Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
  • Continuing Friday's rally, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock has surged on Monday as the investors react to the news of its third royalty financing agreement announced on Friday.
  • The company entered a binding term sheet for $5 million a royalty interest in future potential crofelemer (Mytesi) sales for the proposed COVID-related indication in long-hauler patients.
  • JAGX is currently pursuing conditional marketing authorization in the European Union.
  • This financing follows two royalty transactions, including $5 million announced in October and $6 million finalized in December.
  • Price Action: On the last check, JAGX surged 48.8% at $2.39 in market trading hours.

