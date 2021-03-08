BioMarin's Hemophilia Gene Therapy Scores RMAT Designation In US
The FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN) valoctocogene roxaparvovec investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A.
- RMAT is an expedited program intended to facilitate the development and review of regenerative medicine therapies.
- In January, Phase 3 data were reported from patients with five bleeding episodes per year and using about 136-factor infusions per year.
- Gene therapy treatment cut those average annualized numbers by 84% and 99%, respectively, to just under one and two.
- In August last year, the Company received FDA Complete Response Letter for valoctocogene roxaparvovec.
- The agency recommended that the Company complete the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data.
- In the EU, BioMarin is targeting submission of the marketing application with these results to the EMA in the second quarter of 2021, pending confirmation in planned pre-submission meetings.
- Price Action: BMRN shares gained 0.66% at $78.22 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
