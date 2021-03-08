CASI Pharmaceuticals To Develop CB-5339 In Cancer Indications In China
- Cleave Therapeutics Inc has out-licensed CB-5339 to CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
- Cleave and CASI will develop CB-5339 in both hematological malignancies and solid tumors under the terms of the agreement, with CASI responsible for development and commercialization in China and associated markets.
- Cleave will receive a $5.5 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $74 million in milestone payments plus tiered royalties in the high-single to mid-double-digit range on net sales of CB-5339.
- Additionally, CASI will invest $5.5 million in Cleave through a convertible note.
- CB-5339 is a small oral molecule VCP/p97 inhibitor.
- It is in the Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. The National Cancer Institute is sponsoring and evaluating CB-5339 in Phase 1 trial of patients with solid tumors and lymphomas.
- Price Action: CASI shares are up 1.98% at $2.32 on the last check Monday.
Posted-In: cancer ChinaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General