 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CASI Pharmaceuticals To Develop CB-5339 In Cancer Indications In China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Share:
  • Cleave Therapeutics Inc has out-licensed CB-5339 to CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
  • Cleave and CASI will develop CB-5339 in both hematological malignancies and solid tumors under the terms of the agreement, with CASI responsible for development and commercialization in China and associated markets.
  • Cleave will receive a $5.5 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $74 million in milestone payments plus tiered royalties in the high-single to mid-double-digit range on net sales of CB-5339.
  • Additionally, CASI will invest $5.5 million in Cleave through a convertible note.
  • CB-5339 is a small oral molecule VCP/p97 inhibitor.
  • It is in the Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. The National Cancer Institute is sponsoring and evaluating CB-5339 in Phase 1 trial of patients with solid tumors and lymphomas.
  • Price Action: CASI shares are up 1.98% at $2.32 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cancer ChinaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com