Cara Therapeutics/Vifor Pharma's Korsuva US Application In Pruritus Accepted For Review
- The FDA has accepted Cara Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CARA) and its partner's Vifor Pharma (OTCMKT: GNHAF) marketing application for Korsuva (difelikefalin) solution for injection for pruritus (or itch) in hemodialysis patients.
- Under priority review status, the target action date is August 23.
- The agency also stated that currently, it is not planning to hold an advisory committee for the application.
- If approved, Korsuva injection would be the first therapy for the treatment of pruritus in hemodialysis patients.
- Price Action: CARA shares are up 8.40% at $18.09 in the premarket trading on the last check Monday.
