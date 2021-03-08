 Skip to main content

Cara Therapeutics/Vifor Pharma's Korsuva US Application In Pruritus Accepted For Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 8:40am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted Cara Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CARA) and its partner's Vifor Pharma (OTCMKT: GNHAF) marketing application for Korsuva (difelikefalin) solution for injection for pruritus (or itch) in hemodialysis patients.
  • Under priority review status, the target action date is August 23.
  • The agency also stated that currently, it is not planning to hold an advisory committee for the application.
  • If approved, Korsuva injection would be the first therapy for the treatment of pruritus in hemodialysis patients.
  • Price Action: CARA shares are up 8.40% at $18.09 in the premarket trading on the last check Monday.

