Sorrento Developed Socazolimab Enters Late-Stage Lung Cancer Study In China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 7:05am   Comments
China's regulatory authorities have signed off on Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited's Phase 3 trial evaluating socazolimab in small-cell lung cancer.

  • Lee Pharma has in-licensed socazolimab from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) for the greater China territory.
  • The multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, parallel-group trial will combine socazolimab with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
  • The clearance is based on the results from an earlier Phase 1b trial in which socazolimab combined with carboplatin and etoposide showed a promising efficacy and safety profile.
  • Patient recruitment will start in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Socazolimab is a fully human anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody identified by Sorrento using its proprietary G-MAB library platform.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are trading 3.7% higher at $9.21 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: China lung cancer

