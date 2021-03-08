Sorrento Developed Socazolimab Enters Late-Stage Lung Cancer Study In China
China's regulatory authorities have signed off on Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited's Phase 3 trial evaluating socazolimab in small-cell lung cancer.
- Lee Pharma has in-licensed socazolimab from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) for the greater China territory.
- The multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, parallel-group trial will combine socazolimab with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
- The clearance is based on the results from an earlier Phase 1b trial in which socazolimab combined with carboplatin and etoposide showed a promising efficacy and safety profile.
- Patient recruitment will start in the second quarter of 2021.
- Socazolimab is a fully human anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody identified by Sorrento using its proprietary G-MAB library platform.
- Price Action: SRNE shares are trading 3.7% higher at $9.21 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
