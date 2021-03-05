Abbott's Molecular Assay Gets FDA EUA Approval To Detect SARS-CoV-2 And Flu In One Test
- The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) Alinity m Resp-4-Plex molecular assay to detect and differentiate SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in one test.
- The Alinity m Resp-4-Plex test can be conducted with one swab specimen.
- The company announced that EUA for the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 test had been updated to include an asymptomatic claim, detecting COVID-19 in individuals who do not have symptoms.
- EUA was also updated to include a pooling claim, which allows testing up to five samples simultaneously.
- The Alinity m system can run up to 1,080 tests in a 24-hour period based on laboratory practice and workflow.
- Price Action: ABT shares are trading 0.83% lower at $115.06 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.
