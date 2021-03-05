 Skip to main content

Moderna Hires Harvard Stem Cell Researcher Jonathan Hoggatt as Director of Hematology: What You Need to Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Moderna Hires Harvard Stem Cell Researcher Jonathan Hoggatt as Director of Hematology: What You Need to Know

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which shot to prominence with its coronavirus vaccine program, is beefing up its research and development team.

What Happened: Jonathan Hoggatt, who was a principal faculty member at Harvard Stem Cell Institute, has joined Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna as director of hematology, according to a Twitter post by the researcher.

He served as assistant professor at the Harvard Medical School's Hoggatt Lab, which works on tissue regeneration and stem cell biology, with a particular focus on translational research to enhance bone marrow transplantation.

Hoggatt has a master's degree in biology and a doctoral degree in hematology, and pursued a post-doctoral program in stem cell biology, his LinkedIn profile revealed.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings

Why It's Important: After the resounding success with its coronavirus vaccine program, it's logical Moderna now turns its attention toward other programs.

The company has a rich pipeline, comprising investigational prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases, secreted and cell therapeutic candidates, cancer vaccine candidates, regenerative therapeutic candidates and immuno-oncology candidates.

The immuno-oncology pipeline consists of two candidates, namely mRNA-2416 for lymphoma and a triplet candidate, codenamed mRNA-2752, both aimed at treating lymphoma and solid tumors.

The new appointment may be signaling Moderna's intent to focus on these candidates in a big way.

MRNA Price Action: In premarket trading Friday, Moderna shares were slipping 1.36% to $130.50.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study

(Moderna's Cambridge, Massachusetts offices; photo by Fletcher via Wikimedia Commons)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Covid-19 medical research medicine research Stem CellBiotech News General Best of Benzinga

