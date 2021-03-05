 Skip to main content

Sigilon Therapeutics' Fabry Disease Therapy Receives Orphan Drug Designation In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • The FDA has designated Orphan Drug Status to Sigilon Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SGTX) SIG-007 to treat Fabry disease.
  • It is a rare genetic disorder caused by AGAL deficiency and the accumulation of specific substrates within a patient's cells, contributing to multi-organ complications.
  • SIG-007 comprises genetically modified cells with a non-viral vector to express human alpha-galactosidase A or AGAL.
  • Among the benefits of Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. is seven years of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
  • Price Action: SGTX shares closed 19.5% lower at $21.86 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Fabry diseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

