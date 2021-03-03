Novavax Partners With Poland's Mabion For COVID-19 Vaccine Production: Bloomberg
Poland-based biotech firm Mabion has signed a preliminary agreement to manufacture Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, reports Bloomberg.
- The polish company will get 40 million zlotys ($11 million) in loans and equity from a state-run fund to support doubling its production capacity in Poland.
- Mabion will start commercial-scale production trials of Novavax shot.
- European Union countries such as Poland have struggled to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines sourced by Brussels, leading some to step up their efforts.
- It has also secured eight million doses of Novavax's vaccine as part of EU joint purchases. The vaccine is yet to be approved by EU regulators.
- Mabion said it expects the technology transfer and verification to be complete by the middle of 2021.
- The country had to slow the pace of its vaccinations earlier this year due to supply shortfalls. Faced with a renewed surge in virus cases, Poland is now considering buying doses from China.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 3.6% at $198.6 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
