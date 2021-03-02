 Skip to main content

Strongbridge Biopharma Shares Are Trading Higher On Filing Recorlev US Application For Endocrine Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 8:57am   Comments
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) has submitted a marketing application seeking approval for Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, to the FDA.
  • Endogenous Cushing's syndrome is a rare endocrine disease caused by chronic elevated cortisol exposure, often resulting in a benign tumor of the pituitary gland.
  • The company is preparing for the potential launch of RECORLEV in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval.
  • RECORLEV, the pure 2S,4R enantiomer of the enantiomeric pair comprising ketoconazole, is a next-generation steroidogenesis inhibitor being investigated as a chronic therapy for adults with endogenous Cushing's syndrome.
  • Price Action: SBBP shares are up 6.3% at $3.36 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

