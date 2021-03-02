Strongbridge Biopharma Shares Are Trading Higher On Filing Recorlev US Application For Endocrine Disease
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) has submitted a marketing application seeking approval for Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, to the FDA.
- Endogenous Cushing's syndrome is a rare endocrine disease caused by chronic elevated cortisol exposure, often resulting in a benign tumor of the pituitary gland.
- The company is preparing for the potential launch of RECORLEV in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval.
- RECORLEV, the pure 2S,4R enantiomer of the enantiomeric pair comprising ketoconazole, is a next-generation steroidogenesis inhibitor being investigated as a chronic therapy for adults with endogenous Cushing's syndrome.
- Price Action: SBBP shares are up 6.3% at $3.36 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Endogenous Cushing's syndromeBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General