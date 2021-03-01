 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avrobio's Cystinosis Gene Therapy Gets Orphan Drug Status In Europe

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Share:

The European Commission has designated Orphan Drug status to Avrobio Inc's (NASDAQ: AVRO) AVR-RD-04, its gene therapy to treat cystinosis.

  • AVR-RD-04 consists of the patient's hematopoietic stem cells, genetically modified to express cystinosin, the protein deficient in cystinosis patients.
  • AVR-RD-04 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial sponsored by its academic collaborator at the University of California, San Diego.
  • Orphan drug tag gives companies certain benefits, including reduced regulatory fees, clinical protocol assistance, research grants, and ten years of market exclusivity following regulatory approval.
  • AVR-RD-04 has also received orphan drug designation in the U.S.
  • Cystinosis is a rare, progressive disease marked by cystine accumulation in cellular organelles known as lysosomes. This buildup can cause debilitating symptoms, including kidney failure, corneal damage, and thyroid dysfunction.
  • Price Action: AVRO shares are up 4.09% at $11.45 in market trading hours on the last checked Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVRO)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
Why Moderna, Avrobio, And More Are Moving Today
Why Avrobio's Stock is Up During Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: European CommissionBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com