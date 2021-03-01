Phio Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher On Cancer Immunotherapies Pact With AgonOx
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has entered into a clinical development collaboration with AgonOx Inc to develop novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies.
- The collaboration will use Phio's lead INTASYL based product candidate PH-762 and AgonOx's "double positive" tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology.
- The study is expected to start enrolling patients later this year.
- Preclinical data presented at SITC 2020 by AgonOx in collaboration with Phio show that treating the DP CD8 TIL with Phio's PH-762 increases the tumor-killing activity of the CD8 DP TIL even further (a two-fold increase).
- Under the terms of the agreement, AgonOx will receive financial support for the trial from Phio, and Phio will receive certain future development milestones and sales-related royalty payments from AgonOx's DP TIL technology.
- Price Action: PHIO shares were trading 11.5% higher at $3.19 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
