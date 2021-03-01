 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perrigo Divests Generic Pharma Business For $1.55B To Altaris Capital

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE: PRGO) has agreed to sell its Generic Rx Pharmaceuticals business to Altaris Capital Partners for $1.55 billion. 

  • The price included a $1.5 billion payment in cash. Altaris will also assume more than $50 million in potential R&D milestone payments and contingent purchase obligations with third-party partners.
  • Perrigo CEO and President Murray S. Kessler commented, "This transaction also provides the company with increased financial predictability and flexibility. After the transaction closes, Perrigo expects to have more than $2 billion in cash available to advance its consumer self-care strategy, preferably through prudent and revenue accretive M&A." 
  • The Rx business offers 'extended topicals' medications to treat ailments at more affordable prices. The portfolio includes topical generic medicines in multiple dosage forms, including creams, foams, mousses, gels, liquids, and inhalable products.
  • The transaction will close by the end of the third quarter.
  • Centerview is serving as a financial advisor to Perrigo on the transaction.
  • J.P. Morgan is serving as a lead financial advisor, and Lead Left Arranger and Goldman Sachs & Co. are acting as financial advisor and Arranger to Altaris Capital.
  • Price Action: PRGO shares are up 1.04% at $40.78 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRGO)

Perrigo: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; J&J Secures Emergency Authorization for Covid-19 Vaccine
7 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Earnings Preview for Perrigo Co
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Health Care Asset Sales General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com