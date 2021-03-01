Aslan Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive ASLAN004 Data In Atopic Dermatitis
Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: ASLN) announces positive interim unblinded data from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating ASLAN004 to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- Subcutaneous delivery of ASLAN004 was shown to be well tolerated across all doses (200mg, 400mg, and 600mg) and showed improvements compared to placebo in all efficacy endpoints.
- At week 8, the average reduction in eczema severity index from baseline at therapeutic doses (400mg and 600mg cohorts) was 74% compared to 42% on placebo.
- A 50% decrease in eczema index was observed in 89% ASLAN004 treated patients than 40% on placebo.
- A 75% and 90% decrease in eczema index was seen in 67% and 56% of the patients in ASLAN004, respectively, compared to none on placebo.
- The proportion of patients with adverse events and treatment-related adverse events were similar across treatment and placebo arms.
- Full unblinded data from approximately 50 patients are expected in mid-2021.
- The company plans to initiate a global Phase 2b study later this year.
- ASLAN's management will host a webcast and conference call at 8 am ET today.
- Price Action: ASLN shares jumped 78.3% at $7.92 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
