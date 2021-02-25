AbbVie's Allergan Files US Application AGN-190584 For Presbyopia
- Allergan, an AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), has submitted a marketing application to the FDA for investigational AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia. The FDA is expected to act on the application by the end of 2021.
- Presbyopia is a common and progressive eye condition that reduces the eye's ability to focus on near objects and usually impacts people after age 40.
- AGN-190584 is an investigational optimized formulation of pilocarpine, a cholinergic muscarinic receptor agonist, which activates muscarinic receptors located at smooth muscles such as the iris sphincter muscle and ciliary muscle.
