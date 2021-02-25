Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie's Allergan Files US Application AGN-190584 For Presbyopia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
  • Allergan, an AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), has submitted a marketing application to the FDA for investigational AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia. The FDA is expected to act on the application by the end of 2021.
  • Presbyopia is a common and progressive eye condition that reduces the eye's ability to focus on near objects and usually impacts people after age 40.
  • AGN-190584 is an investigational optimized formulation of pilocarpine, a cholinergic muscarinic receptor agonist, which activates muscarinic receptors located at smooth muscles such as the iris sphincter muscle and ciliary muscle.
  • Price Action: ABBV is down 0.95% at $107.66 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
AbbVie's Humira Gets FDA Approval For Pediatric Ulcerative Colitis
AbbVie's Upadacitinib Shows Clinical Benefit In Second Late-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: AbbVie, American Tower And More
Evolus Shares Surge After Settling Jeuveau Related Litigation With AbbVie, Medytox
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: presbyopiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com