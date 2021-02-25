BioXcel Therapeutics Starts Testing BXCL501 In Mid-Stage Delirium-Related Agitation Study
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) initiated the Phase 2 PLACIDITY trial evaluating BXCL501 to treat delirium-related agitation.
- The 20 subject-trial is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of BXCL501 in intensive care unit adult patients experiencing delirium-related agitation, including COVID-19 patients.
- The primary endpoint is reducing agitation measured by at least a 2-point drop in agitation scale at two hours post-BXCL501 administration.
- The secondary endpoint is the earliest time at which a 2-point drop is seen after BXCL501 administration.
- An exploratory endpoint of this trial will be to determine the overall clinical improvement after drug administration.
- Topline results from the study expected in the first quarter of 2022.
- BXCL501 is an orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms.
