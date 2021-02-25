Market Overview

Clene's Lead Candidate Shows Improvement In Functional Scores In Multiple Sclerosis Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has reported updated blinded interim data from the VISIONARY-MS Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, in multiple sclerosis.
  • The analyses compare changes in functional composite scores over the study treatment period to the baseline. 
  • The overall study population showed notable increasing mean improvements in overall functional scores and key functional sub-scales compared to the comparator group at each visit.
  • Unblinded topline data are expected in the first half of 2022.
  • In a second presentation, interim results from the REPAIR-MS Phase 2 study to evaluate the effects of orally administered CNM-Au8 on the metabolic profile of MS patient brains demonstrate significant CNS target engagement of CNM-Au8. Topline data expected in the second half of 2021.
  • CNM-Au8, a bioenergetic nanocatalyst, is a stable, aqueous suspension of catalytically active gold (Au) nanocrystals.
  • Clean surfaced nanocrystalline CNM-Au8 drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the brain to increase cellular energy, accelerate neuro repair, and improve neuroprotection.
  • Price Action: CLNN shares are down 5.8% at $13.69 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

