Clene's Lead Candidate Shows Improvement In Functional Scores In Multiple Sclerosis Studies
- Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has reported updated blinded interim data from the VISIONARY-MS Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, in multiple sclerosis.
- The analyses compare changes in functional composite scores over the study treatment period to the baseline.
- The overall study population showed notable increasing mean improvements in overall functional scores and key functional sub-scales compared to the comparator group at each visit.
- Unblinded topline data are expected in the first half of 2022.
- In a second presentation, interim results from the REPAIR-MS Phase 2 study to evaluate the effects of orally administered CNM-Au8 on the metabolic profile of MS patient brains demonstrate significant CNS target engagement of CNM-Au8. Topline data expected in the second half of 2021.
- CNM-Au8, a bioenergetic nanocatalyst, is a stable, aqueous suspension of catalytically active gold (Au) nanocrystals.
- Clean surfaced nanocrystalline CNM-Au8 drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the brain to increase cellular energy, accelerate neuro repair, and improve neuroprotection.
- Price Action: CLNN shares are down 5.8% at $13.69 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.
