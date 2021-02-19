Dr. Reddy's Starts EUA Process For Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine In India
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) has initiated the process with the Drugs Controller General of India for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the human adenoviral vector-based platform COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Sputnik V.
- As part of the review process, Dr. Reddy's will present the Phase 2 study's safety profile and interim data of the phase 3 study, which is expected to complete by February 21.
- In September last year, Dr. Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to conduct Sputnik V's clinical trials and its distribution rights in India.
- The vaccine is currently undergoing the Phase 3 trial in India. Interim analysis suggests an efficacy rate of 91.6%, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia who received both the first and second doses of the vaccine.
- Sputnik V maintained a consistent efficacy at 91.8%, even among the group of 2,144 volunteers over 60 years old.
- Price Action: RDY closed 0.11% higher at $62.72 on Thursday.
