Ultragenyx's Dojolvi Ok'd In Canada For Genetic Metabolic Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 10:44am   Comments
  • Health Canada approves Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: RARE) Dojolvi (triheptanoin) as a source of calories and fatty acids for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD).
  • LC-FAOD are a group of rare, genetic, metabolic deficiencies caused by defects in the enzymes needed to produce energy from fatty acids.
  • Dojolvi is a highly purified, synthetic, 7-carbon fatty acid triglyceride specifically designed to provide medium-chain, odd-carbon fatty acids as an energy source and metabolite replacement.
  • The treatment received U.S. approval in July last year.
  • Price Action: RARE stock decreased 1.54% at $142.11 in trading session on last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Genetic Metabolic Disorder Health CanadaBiotech News FDA General

