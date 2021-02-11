Benzinga Cannabis Hour Recap: Skye Bioscience CEO Discusses How Cannabinoids May Treat Glaucoma

Cannabinoid receptors distributed within the body are part of the endocannabinoid system that largely affects processes such as mood, memory, pain-sensation, and appetite, to name a few.

Two types of receptors — CB1 and CB2 — “play a vital role in managing different body functions,” Skye Bioscience Inc.’s (OTCQB: SKYE) president and CEO Punit Dhillon explains on the most recent edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Hour.

As the most common cannabinoids, THC and CBD are both able to bind to these receptors. See video below.

Skye Bioscience is establishing itself in the ever-evolving cannabis space as a biopharmaceutical company centered around developing synthetic cannabinoids aimed to treat diseases with unmet needs.

Its latest accomplishments are related to the treatment of lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure with a novel THC-derivative.

The company chose glaucoma as an “initial opportunity” because the eye is “rich” in cannabinoid receptors, Dhillon noted.

“The CB1 receptor labeling plays a vital function based on several different parts of the eye that are linked to fluid production or drainage that are responsible for vision,” Dhillon explained.

Skye has intellectual property around both THC and CBD molecules. The company expects the pipeline to “continue to grow as we get through this first inflection,” he added.

Skye, previously known as Emerald Bioscience Inc., changed its name and trading symbol last month.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

Tune in Thursday, Feb. 11 when we feature:

Jill Neuvirth: President, Monetek

Alvaro Torres: CEO, Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Michael Auerbach: Founder, Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Stream the episode below; click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel; or visit BZCannabisHour.com.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.