Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Raises $193.5M Via Equity To Fund KVD900 Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) prices its upsized underwritten public offering of 5.375 million at $36 per share, raising $193.5 million in gross proceeds. Earlier, the company offered 4.5 million shares. The offer price represents a marginal discount of 4% on the last close price of $37.46.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 806,250 shares.
  • Jefferies LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • KalVista intends to use the net proceeds to fund the planned Phase 3 trial of KVD900, the planned Phase 2 trial of KVD824, and continued development of KalVista's oral Factor XIIa programs, as well as for general corporate purposes.
  • Recently, the company's stock rallied on positive Phase 2 data from KVD900 that showed reduced use of rescue medication in patients suffering swelling attacks associated with hereditary angioedema.
  • Price Action: KALV stock has gained 2.8% at $38.50 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KALV)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; Heat Biologics Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Jumps Following Positive HAE Readout; Ekso Bionics Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Offerings Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com