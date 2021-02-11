Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genmab, Seagen File US Application For Tisotumab Vedotin In Cervical Cancer Setting

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 5:36am   Comments
Share:
  • Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) and Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) have jointly announced the submission of a marketing application with the FDA, seeking accelerated approval for tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
  • The submission is based on the innovaTV 204 pivotal Phase 2 single-arm trial results evaluating tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in this setting. Topline results from the phase 2 study were announced in June 2020, and data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020.
  • Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to tissue factor, a cell-surface protein expressed on multiple solid tumors including cervical cancer and is associated with tumor growth, angiogenesis, metastasis, and poor prognosis.
  • Price Action: SGEN closed 3.6% lower at $169.35, and GMAB was down 1.5% at $40.37 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGEN + GMAB)

Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cervical CancerBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com