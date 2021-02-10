Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Casts Doubt On Merck's Keytruda Trial Data In Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) isn’t likely to win the FDA go-ahead for Keytruda’s use in pre and post-surgery triple-negative breast cancer anytime soon. 
  • The FDA advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend deferral of a regulatory decision on Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative breast cancer.
  • The AdCom did not support accelerated approval of pembrolizumab, combined with chemotherapy, due in part to concerns about immature event-free survival and overall survival data from the KEYNOTE-522 trial.
  • An interim analysis showed that pembrolizumab’s addition to neoadjuvant chemotherapy significantly increased the pathologic complete response rate (64.8% vs. 51.2% in the control arm; percentage-point difference, 13.6%). The most recent interim analysis, including all randomly assigned patients, showed a percentage-point increase of 7.5% with pembrolizumab (63% vs. 55.5%).
  • Panelists also expressed concerns about immune-related adverse events observed with pembrolizumab among this patient population, with 19% of patients who received pembrolizumab had an unresolved immune-mediated adverse event at the last assessment. Four patient deaths were reported.
  • Additional data from the KEYNOTE-522 study are anticipated later this year.
  • Price Action: MRK shares inched lower by 0.35% at $74.78 during market hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
Merck In Talks To Possibly Produce COVID-19 Shots: WSJ
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Citius Pharmaceuticals Is Addressing Several Unmet Needs In The Medical Field
Merck Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Kenneth Frazier To Step Down As CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer Phase 1 TrialBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com