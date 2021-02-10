Market Overview

Gemini Therapeutics Completes 60 Patients Enrollment In Lead Candidate Mid-Stage Study In Dry AMD

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
  • Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTXconcludes enrollment in its Phase 2a ReGAtta study evaluating GEM103, a recombinant human complement factor H (CFH), in dry Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients with CFH loss-of-function gene variants.
  • The 60-subject trial is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics (PK) and disease-relevant biomarkers. Topline data anticipated in the first half of 2021.
  • The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for GEM103 to treat dry AMD in patients with CFH loss of function gene variants.
  • Price Action: GMTX shares moved 2.95% higher at 13.27 during market hours on the last check Wednesday.

