Why Myovant Sciences Is Trading Higher Today

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company, along with Gedeon Richter, announced they have entered into an exclusive license agreement for Gedeon Richter to commercialize relugolix combination tablet.

Myovant will receive $40 million upfront and up to $147 million in milestones.

Myovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders.

Myovant Sciences shares were trading up 4.89% to $8.15 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.02 and a 52-week low of $4.14.