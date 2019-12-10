DNA Genetics Announces Agreement With Green Peak To Make The Most Of Michigan Adult-Use Cannabis Market

OG DNA Genetics recently disclosed a licensing agreement in conjunction with Green Peak Innovations, a medical cannabis producer and distributor in the Michigan market.

This arrangement will concede Green Peak Innovations consent to the DNA brand and access to their genetics portfolio for use at the company’s cannabis cultivation and processing plant in Harvest Park, Michigan. Additionally to growing DNA genetics, Green Peak has entered the retail sector, with several locations around the state.

The recent permit of adult-use cannabis police in Michigan will enable Green Peak to supply recreational and medical users high-quality strains.

Want to hear exclusive updates on the adult-use licensing process? Check out the next meetup with MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo on Dec. 18 at the Benzinga Headquarters! Get your tickets here before they sell out!

"By partnering with Green Peak Innovations, we position ourselves to expand into the rapidly developing Michigan cannabis market alongside a proven and trusted cannabis producer and distributor," said Charles Phillips, CEO of DNA Genetics.

Jeff Radway, CEO of Green Peak Innovations said, "We appreciate what DNA has accomplished for the cannabis industry and are excited to partner with them. We believe that by incorporating DNA’s library of best-in-class cultivars and award-winning genetics into our facility, we can further enhance our ability to deliver the highest-quality products to Michigan and eventually the entire United States."