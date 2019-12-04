Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Omeros Aces Late-Stage Trial Of Transplant Drug Narsoplimab
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Omeros Aces Late-Stage Trial Of Transplant Drug Narsoplimab

Shares of thinly-traded small-cap biopharma Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) are advancing Wednesday following a positive readout from a pivotal Phase 3 study of its investigational asset narsoplimab.

Omeros said the pivotal study that evaluated narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, or HCST-TMA, met the composite primary endpoint and the secondary endpoints.

Narsoplimab is Omeros' lead human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving a highly rigorous set of response criteria requiring both improvement in HSCT-TMA laboratory markets and in clinical status.

See Also: This Biotech Is On Track To End 2019 As The Best Performing Stock In The Sector

Why Narsoplimab Is Important

On the primary efficacy endpoint, 56% of all patients receiving at least one dose of narsoplimab achieved complete responder status, and 68% of patients receiving the protocol-specified narsoplimab treatment of at least 4 weeks of dosing achieved complete responder status.

Omeros also noted narsoplimab was found to be safe and well tolerated, with 21 patients dying during the trial due to causes common in stem cell transplant and no additional patients discontinuing for adverse effects.

Patients with severe forms of HSCT-TMA have a dismal prognosis with no treatment currently available, the company said, citing Rafael Duarte, Secretary of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

"I expect a treatment with this profile would be widely adopted for use in these patients and even lead to increased physician recognition of the disorder," Duarte said.

Omeros had initiated rolling BLA submission in October.

Omeros shares traded higher by 8% to $15.53 at time of publication.

Posted-In: narsoplimabBiotech News Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OMER)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata, Kadmon Clinical Readouts, Apyx Medical's Earnings Beat
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday