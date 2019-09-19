Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Up 90% After $6.42M 'Breakthrough Award'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 8:43am   Comments
Share:
AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Up 90% After $6.42M 'Breakthrough Award'

Shares of thinly-traded microcap AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) are trading sharply higher after the company announced the Department of Defense granted a four-year, $6.42 million "Breakthrough Award" to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for its clinical study of the drug Ampligen, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.

The funding is through the Department of Defense Breast Cancer Research Program, which started the Breakthrough Awards to support research that has the potential for a major impact and to accelerate progress toward ending breast cancer.

"We believe that this is an important milestone for AIM ImmunoTech, as Ampligen being a part of this Breakthrough Award presents an opportunity for establishing the proposition that these combinational therapies may help to turn 'cold' tumors that don't respond to existing therapies into 'hot' ones that the immune system can be trained to recognize and attack," said AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas Equels.

AIM ImmunoTech was previously known as Hemispherx Biopharma.

AIM ImmunoTech shares were trading up 91% at $3.17 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.81 and a 52-week low of $1.51 per share.

Related Links:

10 Biopharmaceutical Companies Trying To Cure Cancer

Mesoblast Trades Higher After Heart Failure Cell Therapy Receives Orphan Drug Status

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM)

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday