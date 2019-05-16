Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

What's Triggering The Rise In Mirati Shares?
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2019 10:47am   Comments
Share:
What's Triggering The Rise In Mirati Shares?

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares were rallying by about 15 percent Thursday as traders circulated word that drugmaker Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGNKRAS G12C inhibitor abstract showed promising data at a huge cancer conference. 

What Happened

Amgen showcased its oncology pipeline at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO, on Wednesday. 

The first clinical data on Amgen’s KRAS G12C inhibitor was highly anticipated despite the project only being in phase one, according to the biotech news site Vantage

Why It's Important

Mirati is also developing a KRAS G12C inhibitor, MRTX849, that is in studies for an investigational new drug application. Once an IND is filed and approved by the FDA, clinical trials may commence.

Mirati may experience volatility related to Amgen's fortunes with the pipeline candidate AMG 510, which in early stage development for certain types of cancer.

What's Next

Mirati shares were trading up by 13.81 percent at $72.27 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Link: 

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Pfizer-Merck KGAa's Kidney Cancer Combo Treatment, Adcom Disappointment For Daiichi

Posted-In: cancer VantageBiotech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + MRTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Pfizer-Merck KGAa's Kidney Cancer Combo Treatment, Adcom Disappointment For Daiichi
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Further Delay in Roche's Spark Acquisition, FDA Nod For Regeneron, Solid Biosciences Sinks On Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Reports Positive Endometriosis Drug Trial, Assembly Biosciences Execs Depart, Coherus Settles With Amgen
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These May PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Earnings Deluge, G1 Therapeutics Positive FDA Meeting, Mustang Bio Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Drop Trailers And Matching Algorithms – How Freight Brokers Keep Your Trucks Moving