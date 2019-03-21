Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biogen Plunges 25% After Company Discontinues Alzheimer's Drug Study

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2019 8:17am   Comments
Share:
Biogen Plunges 25% After Company Discontinues Alzheimer's Drug Study

Shares of neuroscience company Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) lost more than 25 percent Thursday morning after the company said it will discontinue an ongoing Alzheimer's drug study.

What Happened

Biogen and its partner Japan-based Eisai said they will discontinue an ongoing global Phase 3 trial of its therapy aducanumab. The investigational compound was meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer's by reducing amyloid plaques present in the brain.

The companies said the decision to end their trial came after an independent data monitoring found the trials were unlikely to achieve their primary endpoint upon completion.

Why It's Important

Thursday's announcement is discouraging as Aducanumab had high hopes of finally being the therapy to halt the progression of Alzheimer's, according to Stat's Adam Feuerstein.

Biogen "bet heavily" on the therapy and pushed against calls from investors to diversify its portfolio to protect against potential risk, Feuerstein said. As such, the latest developments raise "uncomfortable questions" management will need to address over the coming days.

What's Next

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in the press release the company will continue advancing its pipeline of therapies to treat Alzheimer's and innovate medicines for patients that suffer from diseases with large amounts of unmet needs.

Biogen's stock traded down 27 percent to $233.89 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

After Biogen's Alzheimer's Update, Wall Street Reacts

Analysts Laud Biogen's M&A Strategy Following Deal to Buy Gene Therapy Company Nightstar

Posted-In: Adam FeuersteinBiotech News Health Care Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Plummets, FDA Greenlights Sleep Disorder Drug, Cellular Biomedicine Offering
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings, IPOs
Analysts Laud Biogen's M&A Strategy Following Deal to Buy Gene Therapy Company Nightstar
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nightstar Therapeutics Surges On Acquisition News; Evoke Pharma Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BIIB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Plummets, FDA Greenlights Sleep Disorder Drug, Cellular Biomedicine Offering