Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) announced after the close Monday that the use of one of its devices was broadcast live at a medical conference.

What Happened

Neovasc said its Tiara transcatheter mitral valve replacement device was featured in a "Live Case" broadcast at the 32nd Annual European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Meeting held in Milan, Italy.

Tiara is being developed by Neovasc for treating mitral regurgitation, a condition affecting about 4 million patients in the U.S.

The live broadcast was of two German surgeons successfully implanting a 40nm Tiara transcatheter mitral valve in a patient suffering from severe mitral regurgitation, the company said.

Why It's Important

The broadcast demonstrated Tiara's potential as a treatment option for patients who are ineligible for open-heart surgical valve replacement.

What's Next

"We look forward to continuing to expand our Tiara clinical program and ultimately the adoption of Tiara for routine use in these patients once regulatory approvals are obtained," Neovasc's CEO Fred Colen said in a statement.

Neovasc shares were down 1.54 percent at $1.92 at the time of publication Tuesday.

