Argenx Shares Up After AbbVie Exercises Option To License Immuno-Oncology Drug
Shares of Netherlands-based biotech argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) were trading up Wednesday following an announcement concerning its immuno-oncology antibody AGRX-115.
What Happened
Argenx said AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has opted to exercise its exclusive option to license and develop ARGX-115.
The companies struck a collaboration agreement in April 2016 that provided for Argenx to develop the product candidate through IND-enabling studies, and, upon the successful completion of these studies, AbbVie likely exercising its option to license the ARGX-115 program while assuming responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization.
ARGX-115 targets the GARP — glycoprotein A repetitions predominant — immuno-oncology target.
Why It's Important
Immuno-oncology, or the modulation of the body's own immune system to fight cancer, has evolved as an effective way to combat cancer.
Argenx stock was up 3.22 percent at $90.37 at the time of publication Wednesday.
What's Next
The exercising of the licensing option permits AbbVie to develop and commercialize ARGX-115-based products. In return, Argenx becomes eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $625 million as well as tiered royalties on sales, if approved.
Argenx has the right to co-promote ARGX-115-based products in the EU and Swiss Economic Area.
