A Banana Taped to a Wall Sold for Over $120,000 and Was Eaten Not Once, But Twice. Gives New Meaning to 'Artistic Appetite'.

The artwork that gained significant attention at Art Basel, initially dubbed the "Art Basel Banana," is actually titled "Comedian" and is the creation of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. Known for his provocative and absurdist works, Cattelan previously made headlines by replacing a Guggenheim Museum toilet with a functioning solid gold one, aptly named "America."

The simplicity of "Comedian" led some to question its artistic merit, as it involves a banana taped to a wall. However, the concept behind the artwork offers a deeper meaning. According to a statement from the gallery, Cattelan's initial idea was to create a sculpture shaped like a banana, drawing inspiration from his habit of hanging a banana in his hotel room during his travels. He experimented with various materials before settling on the use of a real banana.

The inherently absurd nature of the artwork, reminiscent of Marcel Duchamp's conceptual approach, is part of its intended message. The title "Comedian" alludes to the vaudeville tradition of slipping on a banana peel, adding to the whimsical quality of the piece. Half Gallery owner and art dealer Bill Powers expressed that Cattelan's banana taps into the mainstream media's skepticism regarding contemporary art as a form of pretentiousness imposed on wealthy individuals.

While the notion of purchasing a banana may seem perplexing, "Comedian" managed to find buyers. Two editions reportedly sold for $120,000 each, and subsequently, the price was raised to $150,000. However, buyers are not acquiring the physical banana itself, but rather the certificate of art. When the banana eventually decays, owners are instructed to replace it, and it will still be considered an authentic Cattelan artwork.

The combination of the artwork's exorbitant price tag and its absurdity quickly caught the attention of social media and the press. The New York Post even featured it on their cover with the headline "Bananas! Art world gone mad—this duct-taped fruit" further fueling the ongoing discourse surrounding the boundaries and value of contemporary art.

Not only has the artwork garnered attention for its unconventional nature, but it has also faced the peculiar fate of being consumed not just once but twice. The first incident occurred in 2019 when performance artist David Datuna partook in an act of performance art by consuming the banana portion of the artwork. This act further intensified the discussions surrounding the value and interpretation of contemporary art.

The banana artwork faced a similar fate yet again, this time at the hands of a hungry student from Seoul National University. Motivated by hunger, the student ate a portion of the banana, echoing the previous incident. It appears that the allure of the artwork as a tempting snack was too irresistible for these individuals.

