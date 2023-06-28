World's First Painting IPO For $55 Million Masterpiece Amidst Surging Art Market

A painting by the late artistic genius Francis Bacon is set to go public through an initial public offering (IPO), inviting investors from all walks of life to participate in the art world.

The masterpiece that steals the spotlight is Bacon’s breathtaking creation, “Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer.” The piece, born from the artist’s profound connection with his lover in 1963, holds immeasurable artistic and financial value. Artex, the company spearheading the groundbreaking venture, is set to launch a $55 million IPO for the iconic artwork.

In the latter part of July, people who have a few hundred dollars to spare will have a chance to buy a share in a famous painting. It will be the first time a painting like this is available for the public to buy.

After that, the painting will be on display at a yet-to-be-determined museum. Many people will be able to see the painting, which has often been displayed in the homes of private collectors like Roald Dahl.

Now, owning a piece of art is within reach for everyone. This unique chance to be a part owner of a masterpiece is breaking barriers and changing the art world.

Masterworks is another well-known company redefining the traditional notion of art ownership. It has facilitated investments exceeding $700 million in contemporary blue-chip art, showcasing the success of its strategy and the favorable performance of this asset class.

While the risks associated with artworks valued below $1 million are acknowledged, blue chip art by celebrated artists like Bacon or Mark Rothko has consistently outperformed traditional asset classes.

Historical data reveals that masterpieces from the post-1945 era achieved an impressive average annual gain of 12.6% between 1995 and 2022, surpassing the returns of the S&P index and U.S. corporate bonds. The allure of fractional ownership models lies in their ability to grant smaller investors access to the upper echelons of the art market, where substantial returns can be realized.

Investing in high-end art offers the added advantage of serving as a hedge against inflation, much like the timeless allure of gold.

While the prospect of investing in art is undeniably enticing, it’s essential to consider the timing. The art market has experienced an extraordinary boom, with prices soaring to unprecedented heights since the financial crisis.

The Art Basel & UBS Art Market 2023 report indicates a 700% increase in the value of art sold at auction for $10 million or more between 2009 and 2022. The driving force behind this surge is largely attributed to loose monetary policies pursued by central banks, as periods of falling or low real interest rates historically coincide with rising art prices.

Whether through Artex’s innovative IPO or Masterworks’ commitment to democratizing art investment, these companies are revolutionizing the way people perceive and engage with the art market.

The traditional barriers that have long separated art from average investors are gradually dissolving, giving rise to a more inclusive and accessible art world. As investors await the IPO of “Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer,” the art market stands at the precipice of a transformative journey — one that invites people from all backgrounds to become part of the captivating realm where art and finance intertwine.