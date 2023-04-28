Jim Irsay Hints That Indianapolis Colts Might Take Will Levis In Second Round, Or Is It A Pump Fake?

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, tweeted Friday, asking Colts fans if they would take Will Levis with the second pick of the second round in the NFL draft. The Colts already selected a quarterback on Thursday, drafting Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick.

Irsay says the team could go “Montana - Young” a reference to when the San Francisco 49ers had two hall-of-fame quarterbacks on its roster. But, Irsay could be just trying to create a stir around the pick, and trade it for later picks in the round. If another team is thinking about drafting Levis, they may be forced to trade for Indianapolis’s second-round pick.

Levis, a quarterback from the University of Kentucky, was expected by many to go in the first round. In fact, a rumor circulated on Reddit and other social media sites that Levis was telling friends and family that he was going to be drafted first overall. His odds in Vegas shot up, with many gamblers taking bets that Levis would be drafted first or second overall.

Levis is not the first quarterback to slide on draft day. Aaron Rodgers was expected by many to be taken first overall in the 2005 NFL draft by the 49ers. Instead, the team took Alex Smith, and Rodgers ended up slipping to the Packers at 24. So, if you’re Levis, at least there’s a recent historical example of a quarterback slipping on draft day and then going on to have a hall-of-fame career.

