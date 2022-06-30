ñol

BioLargo Commercializes Solutions For Clean Water, Clean Air And Other Anti-Pollution Technologies

by Jacinta Sherris
June 30, 2022 9:16 AM | 23 seconds read

Dennis Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo Inc. (Cleantech) BLGO was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on June 24th, 2022. 

BioLargo invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that solve some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day. Including PFAS treatment, energy efficient water and wastewater treatment, air quality control and infection control solutions.

Watch the full interview 

Feature photo from: Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga All AccessBiolargoGeneral