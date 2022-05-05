10 Tips For Negotiating Salary Or A Raise

Say you’ve just received a job offer or approaching your year-end performance review, and there is a chance to negotiate your salary or a raise.

Confidence is critical, among other things. Going into a negotiation with confidence will aid in identifying areas where you can exchange or generate value.

Confidence aside, these conversations can be stressful, but remembering these tips can help you succeed at the negotiation table.

1. Be likable

Any mistakes made during the negotiation will lessen the chance of getting what you deserve. This is about more than being giddy or astute during the talk. Tensions are inevitable during the parlay; understanding how to navigate and reel them in when necessary is crucial to your overall success.

2. Be clear in why you deserve what you’re asking for

If you can’t justify why you’ve made a demand, don’t make it. Your employer will likely not make the mistake of overpaying you or offering too much. You must deliver a clear message about why you’re worth what you’re asking for and justify it with your contributions to the company.

3. Prepare for tough questions

Some of the questions in a job interview include: “Are we your top choice?”; “Do you have any other offers?” and “Will you accept if we make an offer?” Your goal is to answer these questions honestly while maintaining your position as a good candidate for the role.

4. Be flexible

Not all things work out according to Plan A. A flexible mindset offers a willingness to change course and move on when required quickly; most stalled or failed negotiations happen because one or both parties are unwilling.

5. It’s not just about the money

Quality of life at the workplace is just as important, and it is up to you to tell the other side what you need beyond money. This can include flexibility in work hours, travel, perks and location.

6. Be willing to walk away

Create a "walk away" point for yourself: a line defined by the research you’ve done determining your value. The negotiation you’re in is not the end of the line — the opportunity is abundant for those who seek it.

7. Be diagnostic

Ask questions! Your counterpart will likely be delighted that you’re engaging in the conversation with thoughtful questions about the role. This shows you’re active and willing to listen to the needs and preferences of the company.

8. List your accomplishments

Your accomplishments are already listed on your resume, now is the time to expand on them with precise details that show why you can over-deliver for the role.

9. Flattery

Dale Carnegie says, “Flattery is telling the other person precisely what he thinks about himself.” Sincerity and subtlety are essential here, but in doing so, you’ve created an excellent first impression, thus setting the table for success.

10. Research

This helps you identify and prioritize critical factors that stand between a successful agreement. This can include knowing the salary ranges of the position you’re applying for or the hidden details and responsibilities of the role.