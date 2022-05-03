QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Cities With The Highest Unemployment Rates

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 3, 2022 3:40 PM | 1 min read

Since the U.S has been in the recovery stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the labor market has recovered significantly; still, some cities are plagued with high unemployment rates.

The national unemployment rate is currently 3.6%. This is 76% lower than the high of 14.7% during the peak of the pandemic, but still slightly higher than the pre-pandemic's historic low.

Unemployed citizens fell to 5.95 million in March 2022, while employment increased to 158.45 million. The labor force participation rate increased to 62.4%, its highest level since March 2020.

See Also: 10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

Individuals unable to work because their employer closed the business due to the pandemic or who are suffering from post-COVID ailments are some of the factors contributing to the high unemployment rates of the following 10 cities.

The list below was compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Top 10 Unemployed Cities
City Unemployment Rate  Change From 2020 
Detroit, Mi 10% 15.91%
Cleveland, OH 8.20%     21.43%
Dover, DE 6.80% 28.17%
Newark, NJ 6.60%     -0.43%
Bridgeport, CT 6.60% 6.74%
Stockton, CA 6.40%     -15.66%
Philadelphia, PA 6.30% 3.18%
Las Vegas, NV 6.30% 35.72%
Wilmington, DE 6.20% 11.01%
Brownsville, TX 6.10% -3.04%

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: COVID-19 PandemicemploymentUnemploymentNewsEconomics