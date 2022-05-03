10 Cities With The Highest Unemployment Rates

Since the U.S has been in the recovery stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the labor market has recovered significantly; still, some cities are plagued with high unemployment rates.
The national unemployment rate is currently 3.6%. This is 76% lower than the high of 14.7% during the peak of the pandemic, but still slightly higher than the pre-pandemic's historic low.
Unemployed citizens fell to 5.95 million in March 2022, while employment increased to 158.45 million. The labor force participation rate increased to 62.4%, its highest level since March 2020.
Individuals unable to work because their employer closed the business due to the pandemic or who are suffering from post-COVID ailments are some of the factors contributing to the high unemployment rates of the following 10 cities.
The list below was compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
|City
|Unemployment Rate
|Change From 2020
|Detroit, Mi
|10%
|15.91%
|Cleveland, OH
|8.20%
|21.43%
|Dover, DE
|6.80%
|28.17%
|Newark, NJ
|6.60%
|-0.43%
|Bridgeport, CT
|6.60%
|6.74%
|Stockton, CA
|6.40%
|-15.66%
|Philadelphia, PA
|6.30%
|3.18%
|Las Vegas, NV
|6.30%
|35.72%
|Wilmington, DE
|6.20%
|11.01%
|Brownsville, TX
|6.10%
|-3.04%
