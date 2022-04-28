FinTwit Focus: How Moomoo Is Changing The Game In Investing

Moomoo, a sponsor of the upcoming FinTwit Conference hosted by Benzinga in partnership with Lupton Capital, is an award-winning investment app that strives to provide all levels of investors with a simple and powerful trading platform by combining commission-free stock trading with a range of comprehensive professional-grade trading tools.

The Moomoo trading platform stands out among its competitors because it offers retail investors several unique features, including cross-comparing execution prices on orders, level-2 market data, including pricing from makers and ECNs, and extended trading hours, starting at 4 a.m. EDT and ending at 8 p.m. EDT.

The FinTwit conference will take place at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on May 13-14, 2022. Attendees will benefit from professionally vetted content that covers options trading methods, technical analysis approaches, and more. The gathering also offers the opportunity to network and learn from some of the most well-known figures in trading and investing.

Investors interested in learning more about this event could go to this website, as prices are anticipated to rise on May 5.