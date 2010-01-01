-
Bristol Myers' Opdivo+Yervoy Fails To Meet Survival Endpoint In Untreated Urothelial Cancer2022 May 16, 9:56am | 337
Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Phase 3 CheckMate -901 trial of Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in urothelial carcinoma did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) at the final analysis. The trial compared Opdivo + Yervoy to standard-of-...
Chimerix Shares Plummet After Divesting Its Only Marketed Product For Over $300M2022 May 16, 9:54am | 414
Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has agreed to acquire Chimerix Inc's (NASDAQ: CMRX) exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox. "It exemplifies our thoughtful M&A strategy as...
Why Eli Lilly Shares Are Trading Higher Today2022 May 16, 9:52am | 321
The FDA approved Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) injected drug tirzepatide, which has the brand name Mounjaro (tirzepatide), to help improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The approval covers tirzepatide as an adjunct to diet and exercise. As the first and...
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Gene & Cell Therapy Conference, Tapering Earnings News, OKYO Pharma IPO And More2022 May 16, 9:38am | 1099
Biopharma stocks remained largely unchanged in the week ending May 13, with the defensive nature of the sector coming to its aid. Stocks reacted to the broader market move and earnings news from mid-cap companies. On the M&A front, Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced a deal to buy migraine...
Marriott Launches Travel Media Network Powered By Yahoo2022 May 16, 9:25am | 162
Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has launched the Marriott Media Network, an omnichannel cross-platform advertising solution for brand advertisers. The network is expected to enable curated content experiences and offerings to guests throughout their travel journey. Marriott will...
This Day In Market History: Fed Chair Martin Issues Warning About Too Much Stock Market Speculation2022 May 16, 9:13am | 255
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On May 16, 1967, Federal Reserve chair William McChesney Martin warned about an overheated stock market in a speech commemorating the 175th anniversary of the New York Stock Exchange....
Why Valneva's Shares Are Plunging Today Premarket2022 May 16, 9:08am | 450
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) warned it might have to reconsider its FY22 financial guidance after the European Commission informed the company of its intent to terminate an advance purchase agreement (APA) for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine. In November, the company signed the...
Biden Says Baby Formula Shortage To Ease In Weeks With Increased Imports: Reuters2022 May 16, 7:59am | 340
The U.S. is working with manufacturers to increase imports of baby formula, Biden told reporters. "We're going to be getting significantly more formula on shelves in a matter of weeks or less," he said. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said that the FDA would announce plans next week...
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine's European Delivery Takes Backseat To Help Booster Campaign2022 May 16, 7:34am | 369
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have agreed to push back deliveries of their COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union by three months as the bloc prepares for a potential booster campaign in the fall. The companies amended their supply agreement with...
Moderna Justifies It Did Not Know About Investigation On Its New CFO: WSJ2022 May 16, 7:29am | 354
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) released new details about the abrupt departure of Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez, saying that it didn't know of an internal investigation by his former employer until it was disclosed. Within an hour of learning of the investigation, top Moderna...
Plains All American To Pay $230M To Settle 2015 California Oil Pipeline Spill Lawsuit: WSJ2022 May 16, 7:25am | 262
According to attorneys and court documents, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners. PAA owns an oil pipeline that caused a 4-mile-long spill along a California...
McDonald's To Exit Russian Market As Crisis Clouds Operating Prospects2022 May 16, 6:48am | 249
McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) plans to exit the Russian market after more than 30 years of operations in the country. The company has initiated a process to sell its Russian business. The move follows its announcement in March that it had temporarily closed...
Spirit Airlines Shares Fly High As Bidding War Heats Up2022 May 16, 6:35am | 385
JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) is planning a hostile takeover attempt for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) after the latter spurned the former’s offer. JetBlue plans to launch a tender offer directly to Spirit shareholders. JetBlue commenced an all-cash, fully...
KemPharm Acquires Battered Orphazyme's Arimoclomol Program For $13M2022 May 16, 6:12am | 363
KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) has agreed to acquire Orphazyme A/S's (in reconstruction) (OTC: ORPHY) arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). NPC is a rare neurodegenerative disease characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and lipids...
US, NATO Address The 'Turkey Concern' Over Finland, Sweden Seeking To Join The Military Alliance2022 May 16, 5:46am | 354
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States expressed confidence that Turkey would not hold Finland and Sweden from joining the Western military alliance. This came after Turkey surprised its allies and threw up a potential obstacle to the nations' membership bid. The...