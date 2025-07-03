Is AI Music For The Ear Or Soul: Lessons From The Velvet Sundown

Like so many others, the music industry isn't immune from artificial intelligence (AI), as it's begun infiltrating creative domains once thought to be exclusively human. AI-generated bands are gaining massive followings despite little promotion and with minimal social presence, raising questions about transparency, authenticity, and the future of music creation. The recent controversy surrounding The Velvet Sundown, a band that amassed over 550,000 monthly streams on Spotify without disclosing its AI origins, highlights the complex intersection of technology, art, and consumer expectations in today’s digital landscape.

The Velvet Sundown Phenomenon

The Velvet Sundown appeared seemingly out of nowhere on Spotify in early 2024, quickly accumulating hundreds of thousands of listeners with tracks like “Midnight Drive” and “Ocean Eyes.” The band’s indie rock feel with hazy vocals resonated with fans who added their songs to personal playlists. Algorithmic recommendations further boosted their reach.

Have a listen, it's easy to understand the music's likability.

Along the way, however, music industry observers began noticing peculiarities about the group. Despite their growing popularity, The Velvet Sundown had minimal social media presence, with a meager Instagram profile, no tour dates, no interviews, and no identifiable band members. Technical analysis of their music revealed telltale signs of AI generation: slightly unnatural vocal phrasings, oddly structured lyrics, and instrumental arrangements that, while pleasing, contained subtle inconsistencies typical of current AI music generators.

Still, the “band,” or someone representing it, vehemently defended its authenticity in a series of posts on X.

The Big Revelation

All that came to a halt, however, when a spokesperson for The Velvet Sundown just recently disclosed it to be an “Art Hoax.”

This revelation sparked a plethora of commentary on Reddit, with contrasting views. One user wrote, “Is it really a hoax if basically no one was fooled?” While another exclaimed, “The real hoax is how many times this [expletive] AI band can get their name in a headline.”

The Scale of AI in Music Production

The Velvet Sundown case is merely the visible tip of a rapidly expanding iceberg and is hardly the first of its kind (just the most infamous). According to Vox, one of the first examples of AI-generated music dates back to 1956 where a string quartet piece composed by an old school ILLIAC I computer was produced by professors at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Today, the forecast for AI-generated music growth is massive, with Grand View Research reporting a 2023 market size of $440.0 million and growth projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030.

The Technology Behind AI Music

Modern AI music generation relies primarily on machine learning models trained on vast datasets of human-created music. These systems analyze patterns in melody, harmony, rhythm, instrumentation, and production techniques to generate new compositions that mimic human creativity.

As Ars Technica explains, the most sophisticated AI music systems employ a combination of:

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) that pit two neural networks against each other, one generating music and the other evaluating its authenticity Transformer models similar to those powering ChatGPT that understand musical context and structure Diffusion models that gradually transform random noise into coherent musical compositions

The latest systems can generate complete songs, including vocals that mimic specific artists’ voices, from simple text prompts like “upbeat indie rock with female vocals about summer romance.”

Human vs. AI: A Comparative Analysis

The distinction between human and AI-created music continues to blur. In fact, 82% of listeners find it difficult to tell the difference between music created by AI and pieces composed by humans. Still, significant differences remain:

Technical Quality

The technical quality of AI-generated music has reached impressive levels, with systems now capable of producing highly polished, commercially viable tracks, as The Velvet Sundown phenomena has affirms. Still, subtle technical markers often reveal AI’s artificial nature. These include slightly unnatural vocal phrasings, oddly structured lyrics, and instrumental arrangements that, while pleasing to the ear, contain subtle inconsistencies typical of current AI music generators. While the technical execution is increasingly sophisticated, it remains a complex interplay of algorithms rather than genuine artistic expression.

Emotional Depth and Authenticity

Where AI still falls short is in conveying authentic emotional experiences. While music-generating AI software can produce a multitude of variations on a theme, it may lack the emotional depth and nuance that comes from human experience. This, because AI music systems learn from scraping existing songs, making it challenging to create completely new and emotionally complex sounds that often captivate and resonate with listeners the most.

“Without a personal, individual, human expression, it's just a craft, not necessarily an ‘art,’ one Reddit user wrote on the subject. “The art of art is the human touch based off one's unique perception of the world around them. That's only unique to one person, the artist.”

This sentiment was echoed by many Velvet Sundown listeners who expressed feelings of betrayal upon learning of the band’s likely AI origins. “This makes me angry and disillusioned as an actual human artist,” another Reddit user wrote.

Innovation vs. Imitation

Human artists continue to push creative boundaries in ways AI cannot yet match. While AI excels at mimicking existing styles, it struggles with true innovation that breaks established patterns. Many musicians note that AI will lead to a homogenization of music styles, with songs that sound too similar to each other and lack the originality that makes music special. While it’s true that AI has already shown impressive capabilities in generating music, it still has some way to go before it can match the depth and complexity of human creativity.

AI Music Investment and Market Implications

For investors watching this space, several key trends are emerging:

AI Music Creation Tools

Companies developing consumer and professional AI music generation software are seeing substantial growth. AI music creation platform Soundful (now TopMediaAI), secured $3.8 million in an oversubscribed seed round. Another platform, Aiva Technologies, raised over $2.48 million, with its latest Series A generating an undisclosed amount just last year.

Rights Management Technology

As AI-generated music proliferates, technologies that can detect AI content and manage rights are becoming increasingly valuable. One of the most popular tools, ircamamplify.io, which tags AI-generated tracks at scale, was developed with a self-proclaimed charter to “secure a fair and transparent environment for music consumption on streaming platforms…empowering the music stakeholders to bring the balance between artificial and genuine creation.”

Investors should stay abreast of more and more companies developing fingerprinting and authentication technologies for digital music.

Hybrid Music Generation Models

The most promising business models combine AI efficiency with human creativity. These platforms enable human artists to leverage AI tools while maintaining creative control, showing strong growth metrics and market acceptance. Rather than completely replacing human musicians, these hybrid approaches are creating new workflows where AI serves as a sophisticated creative assistant, augmenting rather than supplanting human artistry. The future landscape for these hybrid platforms appears particularly bright, as industry experts predict increased collaboration between human artists and AI tools rather than complete replacement.

Regulatory Uncertainty

The regulatory landscape for AI-generated music remains in a state of flux, creating a complex environment for creators, platforms, and investors alike. The situation is further complicated by questions about intellectual property rights when AI systems are trained on existing musical works, leading to potential legal challenges from human artists and record labels. This uncertainty extends to royalty distributions, with no standardized framework for how streaming payments should be allocated when AI is involved in the creative process.

While these uncertainties pose challenges, they also create opportunities for early movers who can help establish industry standards and develop compliant solutions for AI music creation and distribution.

The Transparency Question

The Velvet Sundown controversy has accelerated calls for greater transparency in how AI-generated music is labeled and marketed. Industry groups including the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) have begun advocating for clear disclosure requirements. Many feel consumers deserve to know whether they’re listening to human artists or AI systems.

"There is a clear path forward through partnerships that both further AI innovation and foster human artistry. Unfortunately, some bad actors – like Midjourney – see only a zero-sum, winner-take-all game,” said RIAA president Mitch Glazier in a recent statement about Midjourney litigation. "These short-sighted AI companies are stealing human-created works to generate machine-created, virtually identical products for their own commercial gain."

Indeed, it isn’t about limiting AI creativity, but ensuring transparency in the marketplace.

Spotify has announced it is developing a labeling system for AI-generated content, though implementation details remain unclear. Apple Music, with its Resemble.AI product, primarily established to identify a creator’s IP, is being used to flag synthetically-generated music. Meanwhile, while Amazon Music has introduced AI technology to help users find new songs, the company is also working to address challenges surrounding AI-created music.

The Future Landscape for AI Music

As AI music technology continues to evolve, industry experts predict several developments:

Increased collaboration between human artists and AI tools rather than complete replacement

More sophisticated detection tools to identify AI-generated content

Emergence of new musical genres that specifically leverage AI capabilities

Revised royalty and compensation models that account for AI’s role in creation

We’re entering an era where the boundary between human and machine creativity becomes increasingly fluid, creating both challenges and opportunities for artists, listeners, and businesses alike. For the music industry, navigating this new landscape will require balancing innovation with authenticity, efficiency with artistry, and technological capability with human connection, ensuring that in the pursuit of perfect algorithmic compositions, we don’t lose the imperfect humanity that gives music its soul.

And when it comes to personally identifying AI-generated music, my advice is to start with the basics. As one Reddit user remarked about The Velvet Sundown, “All that AI and they couldn’t even come up with a good name for the band.”

