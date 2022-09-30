WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023

Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally.

Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January.

It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is considered the first-ever Canada-regulated digital asset exchange to do so.

Those events cemented WonderFi’s stance as the go-to “gateway to the digital economy,” as co-founder and CEO Ben Samaroo said at the time.

Moreover, through a newly-minted relationship with Alpaca, WonderFi will tap Alpaca’s Broker API to provide Bitbuy customers the tools to instantly settle and fractionally trade stocks.

This makes “Bitbuy the first platform in Canada to offer a full suite of crypto trading as well as fractional trading of US equities with real-time settlement,” Samaroo said in a statement.

Early-backer Kevin O’Leary added that this was “an excellent move” that is likely to bring down costs for Canadian investors while providing them a seamless on-ramp into “decentralized financial services,” as he was quoted saying earlier in the year.