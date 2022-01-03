DeFi Overshining Meme Coins Theme Heading Into 2022: These Coins Struck Biggest Gains Past Week

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 3, 2022 4:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DeFi Overshining Meme Coins Theme Heading Into 2022: These Coins Struck Biggest Gains Past Week

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) dropped 8.2% and 9.7%, respectively, for the week, decentralized finance (DeFi) coins soared as the market entered 2022. Here are the five biggest gainers of last week.

Yearn.finance (YFI): The token linked to an aggregator service for DeFi investors has soared 31.5% in the last seven days. YFI touched an all-time high of $93,435.53 in May.

On Christmas Day, the project said it got a 1 million Fanton (FTM) grant from the Fantom foundation. The project expects more grants to come as it hits total value-locked goals. 

XDC Network (XDC): The token linked to a smart contract protocol made up of public and private network states has shot up 23.3% in the past seven days. XDC touched an all-time high of $0.19 in August.

Last month, the XDC network recovered after suffering a panic interface conversion error. 

At the end of the month, the project said it had identified an Ethereum bug, patched it, and resynchronized nodes. 

SushiSwap (SUSHI): The token linked with the automated market maker that emerged as a fork of Uniswap (UNI) has risen 14.2% over the last week. SUSHI touched an all-time high of $23.38 in March.

At December-end, OpenDAO, an NFT community, said it transferred 10 trillion SOS tokens or 10% of the existing circulation into a reward distribution contract for Sushi.

Oasis Network (ROSE): The coin of the privacy-focused layer 1 blockchain built for open finance appreciated 9.5% over the previous seven days. ROSE touched an all-time high of $0.46 in November.

Last week, the project said it was launching 2022 Oasis Content Games with a prize pool of 10,500 ROSE. 

Nexo (NEXO): The coin of the blockchain-based lending platform has gained 9.5% over the last seven days. NEXO rose to an all-time high of $4.63 in November.

 

Nexo is holding a $25 BTC referral promo. The promotion also encompasses a $100,000 prize pool for platinum users. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

[Best Of 2021] Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies

[Best Of 2021] Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies

This article was originally published on May 25, 2021 6:21 am. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more
Cathie Wood Buys The Dip In Heavy-Crypto-Exposure Stocks Robinhood And Block

Cathie Wood Buys The Dip In Heavy-Crypto-Exposure Stocks Robinhood And Block

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday bought more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) on the dip as the cryptocurrency-r read more
Dogecoin Trades Flat To Start 2022: Is 'Pumping' From Elon Musk Only Way To Ensure A 'Happy New Year?'

Dogecoin Trades Flat To Start 2022: Is 'Pumping' From Elon Musk Only Way To Ensure A 'Happy New Year?'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded mostly unchanged early Monday morning at press time. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency fell 0.04% at $0.17 over 24 hours. For the week, the coin plunged 9.35%. read more
Dogecoin Knockoff Project Launches Meme-Coin Listing Tool To Compete With Likes of CoinMarketCap

Dogecoin Knockoff Project Launches Meme-Coin Listing Tool To Compete With Likes of CoinMarketCap

DogeBonk (DOBO), a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff project, is launching a new platform similar to price discovery websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko which would focus on meme coins. read more