Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 21, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2022 7:47pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Withdrawals are stopping at Zipmex
  • Alpaca acquiring a Japanese broker
  • Streetbeat clients beat market large
  • Lumio secures funds via Crowdcube
  • LSE started capital market taskforce
  • CoinDCX looks to bolster DeFi offer

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • BNP, METACO, Fireblocks team up (OTC: BNPQY)
  • INX to facilitate digital token offering
  • Inca Digital honing leadership teams
  • FairPlay bags $10M for lending offer
  • Clik2pay adds new payment options
  • Al Rajhi, Feedzai have partnered up
  • Speakerbus buys iMarket voice biz
  • FreedomPay made new hiring push
  • BettorEdge wins a rising start award
  • BankiFi expands into North America
  • Mosaic Smart Data adds new officer
  • Google rolling wallet offer worldwide (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)
  • Engiven platform adds certifications
  • Charles added $20M Series A round
  • Fico teams w/Israel’s Open-Finance
  • Funding Circle adds engineering VP
  • FNZ adding Swiss Private bank tech
  • BNP Paribas targets crypto custody
  • Telland adds farmland NFT on Telos
  • NetRoadshow added BillingPlatform
  • Immutable hires Polygon executives
  • SunTech is honing leadership teams

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • How Ben Franklin organized his day
  • Dealmakers West is in CA 8/30-8/31
  • FBI: $43M stolen w/fake crypto apps
  • Home prices are pushing people out
  • The great American military rebrand
  • Graham Stephan: The US debt crisis

Posted-In: Fintech