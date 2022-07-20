Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 21, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Withdrawals are stopping at Zipmex

Alpaca acquiring a Japanese broker

Streetbeat clients beat market large

Lumio secures funds via Crowdcube

LSE started capital market taskforce

CoinDCX looks to bolster DeFi offer

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

BNP, METACO, Fireblocks team up (OTC: BNPQY)

INX to facilitate digital token offering

Inca Digital honing leadership teams

FairPlay bags $10M for lending offer

Clik2pay adds new payment options

Al Rajhi, Feedzai have partnered up

Speakerbus buys iMarket voice biz

FreedomPay made new hiring push

BettorEdge wins a rising start award

BankiFi expands into North America

Mosaic Smart Data adds new officer

Google rolling wallet offer worldwide (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Engiven platform adds certifications

Charles added $20M Series A round

Fico teams w/Israel’s Open-Finance

Funding Circle adds engineering VP

FNZ adding Swiss Private bank tech

BNP Paribas targets crypto custody

Telland adds farmland NFT on Telos

NetRoadshow added BillingPlatform

Immutable hires Polygon executives

SunTech is honing leadership teams

