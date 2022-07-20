Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 21, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Withdrawals are stopping at Zipmex
- Alpaca acquiring a Japanese broker
- Streetbeat clients beat market large
- Lumio secures funds via Crowdcube
- LSE started capital market taskforce
- CoinDCX looks to bolster DeFi offer
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- BNP, METACO, Fireblocks team up (OTC: BNPQY)
- INX to facilitate digital token offering
- Inca Digital honing leadership teams
- FairPlay bags $10M for lending offer
- Clik2pay adds new payment options
- Al Rajhi, Feedzai have partnered up
- Speakerbus buys iMarket voice biz
- FreedomPay made new hiring push
- BettorEdge wins a rising start award
- BankiFi expands into North America
- Mosaic Smart Data adds new officer
- Google rolling wallet offer worldwide (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)
- Engiven platform adds certifications
- Charles added $20M Series A round
- Fico teams w/Israel’s Open-Finance
- Funding Circle adds engineering VP
- FNZ adding Swiss Private bank tech
- BNP Paribas targets crypto custody
- Telland adds farmland NFT on Telos
- NetRoadshow added BillingPlatform
- Immutable hires Polygon executives
- SunTech is honing leadership teams
