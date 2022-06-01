Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 2, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- State Street, BZ talked T+0, custody (NYSE: STT)
- FTX passing Coinbase market share
- Binance may add Forbes investment
- Twenty Advisory taps RedBlack tech
- LSEG-MayStreet acquisition impacts
- Binance started a $500M Web3 fund
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Visual Lease appointed new leaders
- Marqeta and Klarna have teamed up (NASDAQ: MQ)
- Tandym launches and bagged $60M
- Slice bags a round, value now $1.5B
- Genesis parks cash w/ Maple fintech
- Managed App securing $5.3M round
- Klarna CEO publishes lists of laid-off
- Payments firm Grey is now in Kenya
- Numarics successfully closes a seed
- OpenSea ex-product head is indicted
- Xpate added a core banking solution
- Tomo cuts nearly a third of workforce
- Getsafe grows Austria product range
- Marvin bagged $15M Series A round
👉 Interesting Reads:
