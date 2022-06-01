 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 2, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2022 5:43pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • State Street, BZ talked T+0, custody (NYSE: STT)
  • FTX passing Coinbase market share
  • Binance may add Forbes investment
  • Twenty Advisory taps RedBlack tech
  • LSEG-MayStreet acquisition impacts 
  • Binance started a $500M Web3 fund

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Visual Lease appointed new leaders
  • Marqeta and Klarna have teamed up (NASDAQ: MQ)
  • Tandym launches and bagged $60M
  • Slice bags a round, value now $1.5B
  • Genesis parks cash w/ Maple fintech
  • Managed App securing $5.3M round
  • Klarna CEO publishes lists of laid-off
  • Payments firm Grey is now in Kenya
  • Numarics successfully closes a seed
  • OpenSea ex-product head is indicted
  • Xpate added a core banking solution
  • Tomo cuts nearly a third of workforce
  • Getsafe grows Austria product range
  • Marvin bagged $15M Series A round

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Depp receiving $15M on defamation
  • DJ Irie shares advice, tips on growth
  • George Soros - world facing disaster
  • Report: worker retirement readiness
  • Archegos lawyers argue banks knew
  • Something strange about CCP meet
  • Tip: what you should(nt) be glorifying
  • Dimon: brace for economic upheaval

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STT + MQ)

Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, June 9
State Street Might Tap Credit Suisse As Takeover Interest
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 8, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2022
Here's Why Barclays, Credit Suisse Analysts Were Positive On Marqeta
State Street Exec Talks Cutting Friction, Opportunity Costs With DLT For T+0 And Custody
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech