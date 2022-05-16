Wells Fargo Taps Sol Gindi To Head Advisor, Wealth & Investment Client Relationship Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that Sol Gindi would become the head of Wells Fargo Advisors (WFA) and the Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) Client Relationship Group.

The development comes as the multinational financial services company looks to innovate and expand its brokerage and wealth management channels.

Prior to working at Wells Fargo, Gindi was a leader at JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM).

There, the NYU alumnus was CFO and COO for both the Wealth Management and Consumer Banking businesses. He assisted in the improvement of client service, as well as client and advisor relationships, through technology innovation and human presence at branches.

“Sol has been a strong CFO for WIM and has been deeply immersed in every aspect of our business,” said Barry Sommers, the head of WIM at Wells, the individual to who Gindi will be reporting.

“I have every confidence he will be a dynamic leader as we grow the Wells Fargo wealth management business. Jim has been a strong leader and partner and I wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”