Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 20, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Bitfinex taps OpenPayd payments.

Robinhood to buy UK-based Ziglu. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

eToro bags first sponsorship deals.

DriveWealth on new product, offer.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Brex acquires Pry, hones software.

FIS tech available w/ Azure Cloud.

The Sandbox is raising fresh funds.

One Inc adding token optimization.

NovoPayment raising for API tech.

Kado taps Circle over USDC offer.

SadaPay adds funds before rollout.

Prime Trust added new leadership.

Kippa adding on industry veterans.

Vanguard dumps OTC buy/transfer.

KuCoin launches $100M NFT fund.

Kinara raises $50M in equity round.

Themis secures a $9M seed round.

Confluence appointed Chris Riggio.

Paysend planning Miami presence.

👉 Interesting Reads: