Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 6, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2022 5:55pm   Comments
Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • IEX launches a crypto play w/SBF.
  • Public.com added a Pulse feature.
  • Gotrade secures $15.5M Series A.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Fed’s Brainard talked on QT push.
  • JetBlue offered $3.6B for Spirit Air. (NASDAQ: JBLU) (NYSE: SAVE)
  • Top 5 factors that can drive stocks.
  • US, EU will hit Russia w/sanctions.
  • Investing in a mower for the future.

Posted-In: Fintech