Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 6, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- IEX launches a crypto play w/SBF.
- Public.com added a Pulse feature.
- Gotrade secures $15.5M Series A.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- LSEG expanding range of ID-tech. (OTC: LNSTY)
- VizyPay eyes faster-paced growth.
- XBTO finalizing bitcoin mortgages.
- MX has added on new leadership.
- Parallel taps Coinbase investment.
- Afficiency raising $7M in Series A.
- State Farm, LightStream teaming.
- Clockwork adding $2M for fintech.
- Liquidity Group has added $775M.
- Eventus appointed new leadership.
- GoDo, Highnote teamed on cards.
- Intel launches bitcoin mining chip. (NASDAQ: INTC) (CRYPTO: BTC)
- MTN tapped JPM over fintech unit.
- Plastiq launches Plastiq Pay offer.
- Trulioo appointing new leadership.
- VaynerSports Pass NFT launches.
- Datanomik launches with injection.
- CoinSmart investing in GASLESS.
- Enable starting First Rebate event.
👉 Interesting Reads:
