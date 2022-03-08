Maximum Intelligence — Is AI Reshaping Trading?

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In the competitive and unforgiving world of trading, gaining even a slight edge can sometimes mean the difference between profit and loss. Many investors argue that information is key, yet Ziggurat believes it is most important to develop a deep understanding of the market as a whole that includes knowledge, insights, and experience. Knowing what is going on in the market at all times can end up being critical for certain trading strategies, especially ones that capitalize on fast or short-term movements.

Real success, however, arguably comes from not just information but the ability to interpret it.

This is considered to be a standard definition of intelligence.

The ability to understand, to contextualize information, to draw insightful conclusions and analyses – these qualities can represent the true differentiators.

Hedge funds and institutional investors like BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) or Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK) have deeply intelligent people at the helm guiding investment decisions, but some analysts say that their real power comes, increasingly, from artificial intelligence (AI).

Markets today move at the speed of light – quite literally. In the early 2010s, a company spent hundreds of millions laying the straightest fiber-optic cable line possible from Chicago to New York City, a feat many thought quixotic at the time. But this move shaved just milliseconds off of the previously fastest information routes and is now considered to be the industry standard.

AI has reportedly been a game-changer. AI can allow for countless data points to be aggregated and analyzed at speeds humans could only dream of, enabling those that have the privilege of working with these tools to make faster and possibly smarter decisions. And for years, these tools have been out of reach for the average trader. But things seem to have changed.

Examples include companies like Ziggurat Technologies, which have developed AI tools for retail investors, with the goal of unlocking the power of this technology for the common trader. With these tools, certain traders can end up having access to the sort of deep intelligence that some say can increase the ability to compete in today’s market.

What’s next in the realm of AI trading? It’s likely that the big players have an idea already, but maybe retail traders will know soon enough too.

